Capital city crematorium gives in again – Currently out of order

The City of Windhoek crematorium is currently out of order and is currently undergoing major maintenance repairs, the municipality announced this week.

The municipal authority said no cremations will be able to be conducted for a period not determined at this point.

“Our technicians are hard at work and we’ll update our residents as soon as the crematorium is back in operation,” they added.

Meanwhile, the City said it remains committed to delivering effective and effective municipal services that will enhance the quality of life of all residents.

The capital city municipal authority has been having problems with its crematorium facilities as a result of the aging infrastructure which constantly breaks down.