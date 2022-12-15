New fiber-to-the-office link commissioned in Oranjemund to boost business operations

Telecom Namibia early this month commissioned the new Fiber-to-Office at OMDis’ offices, in Oranjemund. OMDis experienced download speeds of 115.85 Mbps (which is 97% of the promise of 120 Mbps) and upload speeds of 37.95 Mbps (which is 95% of the promise of 40 Mbps).

These quality-of-service ratios allow for an exceptional customer experience. The installation at OMDis is the first for this strategic joint partnership project between Telecom Namibia and OMDis.

The two entities signed a joint partnership agreement cementing the relationship on 4 November in Oranjemund, which also served as the official launch of the Oranjemund Core Fibre Connectivity Project.

The agreement signals the serious intent of the two entities to invest in the expansion of digital technologies in Namibia, to enable the growth and development of digital services and digital communications.

This joint investment ensures that the community of Oranjemund has the necessary infrastructure in place to enable its digital transformation into becoming Namibia’s first smart city.

Telecom Namibia’s Senior Manager: Regional Operations Management Karas, Andre Diergaardt, stated that Telecom Namibia is committed to growing its network and meeting the need for fast and reliable full-fiber internet connections in Oranjemund.

“Telecom is ready for this new challenge of continuing to deliver first-class digital services in Namibia, which they’ve continually done through Telecom’s presence in the market for more than 30 years. The fiber infrastructure will propel Oranjemund Town’s transformation journey to become a smart city,” he said.

Meanwhile, the partnership between OMDis and Telecom Namibia will positively impact sectors, such as tourism, industrial development, entrepreneurship, healthcare, agriculture, SME development, education, and property development.