Power supply to the entire Kavango West and East regions to be affected next week

A power outage will affect the power supply to the entire Kavango West Region, Kavango East Region, and RNT/ENDE cross-border supplies, power utility, NamPower announced this week.

NamPower in a statement said that the power outage has been arranged for 18 December from 07:00 to 18:00hrs.

“The reason for the outage is to replace broken disc insulators on Otjikoto and Rundu 132kV line, the damage could have been caused by either lightning, vandalism, or aging,” they added.

NamPower advised that during the outage the power supply must at all times be treated as alive, as they will re-energize without prior notification.

“Should you wish to make use of the power outages for work on your installation or reticulation, you must make a formal application and NamPower will then arrange for the necessary safety and earthing devices to be applied at your tee-off points,” added NamPower.

NamPower regrets any inconvenience which might be caused by this power interruption.