Select Page

Power supply to the entire Kavango West and East regions to be affected next week

Posted by | Dec 14, 2022 |

Power supply to the entire Kavango West and East regions to be affected next week

A power outage will affect the power supply to the entire Kavango West Region, Kavango East Region, and RNT/ENDE cross-border supplies, power utility, NamPower announced this week.

NamPower in a statement said that the power outage has been arranged for 18 December from 07:00 to 18:00hrs.

“The reason for the outage is to replace broken disc insulators on Otjikoto and Rundu 132kV line, the damage could have been caused by either lightning, vandalism, or aging,” they added.

NamPower advised that during the outage the power supply must at all times be treated as alive, as they will re-energize without prior notification.

“Should you wish to make use of the power outages for work on your installation or reticulation, you must make a formal application and NamPower will then arrange for the necessary safety and earthing devices to be applied at your tee-off points,” added NamPower.

NamPower regrets any inconvenience which might be caused by this power interruption.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NovaNam invests N$36 million in solar green energy

NovaNam invests N$36 million in solar green energy

8 February 2022

Langer Heinrich Mine to return to production

Langer Heinrich Mine to return to production

20 July 2022

Fuel prices to increase in June

Fuel prices to increase in June

31 May 2019

Southern Africa records first electricity surplus in 10 years

Southern Africa records first electricity surplus in 10 years

30 March 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<