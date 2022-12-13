Rössing Uranium assists NamPol with logistical woes – Several vehicles serviced by uranium miner

Rössing Uranium recently handed back four vehicles belonging to the Namibian Police Force in the Erongo region to continue with its daily operations after in-house repair on the vehicles was done by the miner.

This comes after the regional commander requested the mine to assist the force with doing major service, mechanical repairs, and body works on seven vehicles. The vehicles belong to the Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis, and Karibib police stations.

The total cost was at a value of N$ 350,000 and the repairs were done in-house by Rössing Uranium Artisans.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Rössing Uranium Managing Director Johan Coetzee said, “As a business that is driven to honour our corporate social responsibility, we are glad that we immediately jumped on board to assist with the repairing the seven vehicles.”

He said to have a fully functional fleet is crucial to the Namibian Police Force and to continue with its daily operations. “I am glad that Rössing Uranium was able to support NamPol because the work that they do benefits us all.

“We hope that this support will bring relief within the Erongo police team’s fleet and in your efforts to combat crime in our region,” he added.