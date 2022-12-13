Walvis Bay port to handle 110, 900 tonnes of salt consignment

The Port of Walvis Bay is expected to handle the exportation of 110,900 tonnes of salt consignment over the next eight days, Namport announced on Tuesday.

According to the ports authority the Bold Mariner, which loaded 45,000 tonnes of bulk salt was the first of four vessels that docked at the Port last week on 08 December 2022 and sailed off in the earlier hours of13 December heading to its next port of call in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Maria Da Paz and the Carlota Bolten are currently docked at the Port of Walvis Bay loading 4500 tonnes of bagged salt and 30,700 bulk salt respectively.

According to Namport, towards the end of the week, the authority is expecting to receive another vessel LILA which will load another 30,700 tonnes of bulk salt, bringing the volumes of salt consignment handled to 110,900 tonnes.

“The above achievement among others is due to the dedicated staff members of Namport for their unwavering commitment to rendering world-class services to their clients. More than ever before Namport remains committed to making the Namibian Ports Authority the port of choice for international trade as it continues to work towards attaining its vision of being the best seaport in Africa,” said Acting Executive: of Commercial Services, Elisa Hasheela.