Equipment to enable asset-based community development, ownership, and empowerment at the grassroots level handed over to conservancies

The Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF)together with the EU team recently held a handover ceremony of equipment to enable sustainable harvesting of Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs).

Two ceremonies were held, the first in the Maurus Nekaro late last month, and the second in Kapinga Kamwalye Conservancies.

The equipment included among others 100 knives (used in the sustainable harvesting of Devils claw), 100 axes (used in harvesting and cracking open Manketti nuts), 800 polypropylene woven bags, 400m of shade netting, and 200 needles and thread (used to gather, dry and present the products for marketing purposes).

The equipment is valued at approximately N$100,000 and is intended to support 100 harvesters in each conservancy.

In addition, clothing and foot gear for fish guards who patrol the riverfront of their conservancy as well as two large maps were handed over. The maps will assist with better spatial planning and management of activities within the Conservancies.

“This equipment together with training in sustainable harvesting methods is envisioned to support the development of a value chain to improve income protection for Namibian communities in the future,” Dr. Maryna Storie, EU- Okavango River Basin Water Commission (OKACOM).

Overall, the donation is meant to enable asset-based community development, ownership, and empowerment at the grassroots level.

The EU-OKACOM Programme was represented by Dr. Maryna Storie and Ms. Catherine Pringle, while the NNF was represented by Ms. Frances Chase and Ms. Alice Limani Poniso. Mr. Faustinus Kamwanga, Deputy Director from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Division of Land Reform, also participated.