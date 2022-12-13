Fun filled Coastal Summer Festival beckons

The Coastal Summer Festival hosted by Bank Windhoek kicked off on Tuesday, 13 December promising holidaymakers fun-filled activities.

The activities that conclude on Sunday, 18 December include:

Henties Bay Open Golf Day Tournament: Consisting of 36 holes, the Tournament takes place annually at the coastal town and is a highlight for all golf fanatics. With entries closed on Wednesday, 14 December, the main event will occur on Saturday, 17 December 2022, at the Coastal town’s Golf Course. For more information, please contact Des van Heerden at +264 81 125 1510.

Volleyball: The Beach Bash Volleyball event has become a popular attraction on the December Coastal Calendar. Kicking off on Saturday, 17 December 2022, the event will see a mixed four sides and a maximum of six athletes per team compete for a total prize of N$21,000. For inquiries, please send an email to: [email protected]

Kehat Beukes Legacy Chess Tournament: Chess enthusiasts can look forward to the Namibia Chess Federation’s Bank Windhoek Kehat Beukes Legacy Chess Tournament on Saturday, 17 until Sunday, 18 December 2022, at the Swakopmund Municipal Training Centre. The contest aims to attract international travelers and the best local chess players to compete for top honours over nine rounds.

Each round will be 50 minutes long, and the players will compete on the World Chess Federation rules over all arbitration matters. For more information, contact Charles Eichab at +264 81 623 8160.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorship, Bronwyn Moody, encouraged fans and holidaymakers to participate in these events. She also advised them to be vigilant of fraudsters at the same time.

“As we celebrate the Festive Season, we request all Namibians to be vigilant, as this is the best way to fight fraud during the Festive Season,” she said. “Remember, never share your personal banking information such as your personal identity number (PIN) with anyone, not even a bank official or security guards at ATMs,” she said.