Dr. Libertine football tournament kicks off

The Dr. Libertine Amathila’s (Dr. Last) yearly football tournament officially opened on 12 December at Mpungu Vlei, in Mpungu Constituency, Kavango West Region.

Councillor for the Mpungu Constituency, Titus Shiudifonya spoke on behalf of Deputy Minister for Marginalized Communities, Royal J. Kxao |UI|O|OO and appealed to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and National Services together with the Namibia Sports Commission and Namibia Football Association to assist with the coordination and managing of the games during the Dr. Last and to also identify talented players that can be drafted into the regional teams as well as to groom those players so that they also reach the level of professional footballers.

“It is the Deputy Minister’s dream to see persons from the marginalized communities play for teams from the Namibian Premier Football League so that they can be able to join the Namibia National football team set up, or even to join the elite teams in the world football so that they can be an inspiration and role models to other young boys and girls from the marginalized communities,” he added.

The Ohangwena, Oshana, Kavango West, Kavango East, Otjozondjupa, Zambezi, Oshikoto, Omusati, Kunene, and Omaheke regions will take part in the tournament and these are the regions where marginalized communities are found.

The winning team will receive N$10,000, a trophy, a soccer kit, and gold medals, the runner-ups will receive N$6000, a soccer kit, and a silver medal, while the 3rd best team will receive N$4000.

The organizers said there will also be individually prized to be won during the tournament such as the top goal scorer, the best player of the tournament, the goalkeeper of the tournament, and the coach of the tournament.

“Residents of Kavango West Region, Mpungu Constituency in particular are all invited to attend the tournament and give support to the participating teams,” they concluded.