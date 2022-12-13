Akademia Schloss Solitude residency recipients revealed

The National Art Gallery of Namibia and Goeth Institut Namibia recently announced that Corinne Nsimba-Lutonadio, Banu Cicek Tulu Ost, and Miriam Chebaibai have to be selected for residency for the Akademia Schloss Solitude 2023.

The fellowship welcomes artists from Namibia and artists from Germany working in the fields of visual arts, including performance, sound and mediation, literature, journalism, and digital practice.

The Goeth Institut Namibia said the fellowship is a four-month residency programme that will welcome three German artists to Namibia.

“This project takes place in the frame of the new bilateral exchange program for artists from Namibia and Germany and aims to establish a long-term artistic and cultural exchange between the two countries. The project is also part of the Namibia initiative in the framework of which the state of Baden-Wurttemberg is dealing with processing of its colonial heritage and its consequences,” they added.

The fellowship progamme includes accommodation, a monthly fellowship grant, travel expenses, project funding, and health insurance.