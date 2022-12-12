Jameson’s second instalment brings whiskey lovers together

Summer kicked off in fabulously fun style as Jameson Connects Namibia brought whiskey lovers together for an immersive experience in Windhoek.

Jameson delighted guests with an array of exciting activities that included familiar games, hair & beard grooming, gourmet street food, mind-blowing live art, electrifying live music performances, and of course, the finest Jameson drinks on offer – from simple serves to innovative cocktails and more – ultimately delivering an experience that spurred people to bond with each other in an unpretentious

celebration of social connections.

The attendees, in excess of 1000 city slickers, enjoyed a fun-filled day as the second installment of the Jameson Connects Namibia experience made an exciting, fun, and loud return.

The set design entailed a propped-up, 360° infinity, rotating stage that was graced with the presence of an exclusively homegrown talent line-up with local favourites such as DJ KBoz, Vaughn Ahrens, DJ Spuzza, The Musketeers and so many more, who kept revelers hyped up as they jammed and grooved until the last beat dropped. Those who came looking to explore and create connections with friends, old and new, found an ideal setting at the Jameson Connects Namibia experience that set the city alight 10 days ago. The food was sublime as guests munched on the most delicious wood-fired pizza by Roberto’s Pizzeria (which was a big hit), as was the firm favourite local dish that is Kapana, the best tacos in town by El’ Tigre and Jameson-infused gourmet burgers by Chef Greyton.

Having partnered with three of Namibia’s finest creatives, the Connects event also provided a platform for a series of immersive live interactive art shows that featured Nambeez, Edith Wasserfall, and Petrus Amuthenu.

One of the most pleasant things to witness was the organisers’ genuine concern for social responsibility by inviting the “Drink More Water” brand to participate.

Through its Responsible Party initiative, Jameson sponsored Drink More Water to distribute free water for the duration of the event to persuade young adults that there is no fun in excessive drinking and to empower them to make the right choices for themselves, thanks to a peer-to-peer approach. Water has always been one of the core elements of the programme as it is one of the ways of reducing harmful drinking.

The campaign aims to connect with the Gen Z audience by adopting their own mindset and a simple, impactful, and universal message – asking them to “Drink More Water.”