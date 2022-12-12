16 days of activism against gender violence commences

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare officially launched 16 days of activism against gender violence last week.

The ministry said the campaign which is an annual international campaign, this year’s runs under the theme: ‘Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls’, to create awareness on gender violence prevention and response.

Commissioner of the Namibian Police Force, James Nderura said the cases of gender violence in the Kunene Region are reported at a minimum because of cultural norms, as women and young girls are taught to submit to their husbands and elders from a young age.

He encouraged men to help out around their households as much as possible and not to leave the house chore up to the women and children as they sit around and wait to be served their food.