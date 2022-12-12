Select Page

16 days of activism against gender violence commences

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare officially launched 16 days of activism against gender violence last week.

The ministry said the campaign which is an annual international campaign, this year’s runs under the theme: ‘Unite! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls’, to create awareness on gender violence prevention and response.

Commissioner of the Namibian Police Force, James Nderura said the cases of gender violence in the Kunene Region are reported at a minimum because of cultural norms, as women and young girls are taught to submit to their husbands and elders from a young age.

He encouraged men to help out around their households as much as possible and not to leave the house chore up to the women and children as they sit around and wait to be served their food.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

