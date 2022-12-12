Select Page

Confiscated medical equipment donated to Ministry of Health

Dec 12, 2022

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) recently donated 342 forfeited medical equipment and instruments to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The revenue agency said the medical goods were seized from traders, on account of contravening Section 12 of the Customs and Excise 1992 (Act No. 20 of 1998).

The agency said the medical equipment has been in the custody of Customs for a period longer than 90 days and no notices of claim have been received and registered with the Agency as provided by the Act.

Acting Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Jeremia Nghipundjwa received the donation and said it would go a long way in alleviating the shortages of much-needed equipment in various hospitals in the country.

The donated medical goods include medical chairs, outfits, beds, medical devices, master med blood pressure manometers, stethoscopes, B-glucose analyzers, and measuring instruments.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

