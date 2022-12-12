Confiscated medical equipment donated to Ministry of Health

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) recently donated 342 forfeited medical equipment and instruments to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The revenue agency said the medical goods were seized from traders, on account of contravening Section 12 of the Customs and Excise 1992 (Act No. 20 of 1998).

The agency said the medical equipment has been in the custody of Customs for a period longer than 90 days and no notices of claim have been received and registered with the Agency as provided by the Act.

Acting Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Jeremia Nghipundjwa received the donation and said it would go a long way in alleviating the shortages of much-needed equipment in various hospitals in the country.

The donated medical goods include medical chairs, outfits, beds, medical devices, master med blood pressure manometers, stethoscopes, B-glucose analyzers, and measuring instruments.