Windhoek Central Hospital Pediatric Theatre upgraded

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula this week handed over paediatric theatre equipment and consumables at Windhoek Central Central donated from Kids Operating Room Scotland (KidsOR).

Shangula said Windhoek Central Central is a national specialized hospital with various surgery departments. This includes cardio-thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, urological surgery, and spinalis.

“However, 90% of all paediatric surgical cases were previously referred to private hospitals in Namibia and South Africa at very high costs, due to the absence of a dedicated paediatric theatre, even though we have three paediatric surgeons in the state,” said Shangulaat the handover of the renovated and equipped Pediatric Theatre at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

The health ministry and KidsOR will formalise this partnership in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two Parties on the collaboration and innovation in the development and enhancement of the Pediatric Surgical facilities at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

He said having a paediatric theatre in place will not only decrease the high costs associated with patient referrals but also decrease the morbidity in emergency surgical cases caused by the distance associated with patient transfers.

“Now that we have opened up a theatre for paediatric surgical services that cater for the whole country, the surgeries for children will be greatly improved,” said Shangula, adding that the objective of the unit is to provide affordable quality paediatric surgical services that cater for the needs of the Namibian children both in state and private health sectors.

Meanwhile, the minister added that services currently offered include congenital anomaly corrections such as anorectal malformations, Hirschsprung’s diseases, intestinal atresia, oesophageal artesian, procedures for children’s cancer diseases such as childhood kidney cancer (Wilms tumors), liver cancer (hepatoblastoma), adrenal gland tumors, etc.

He, however, said that previously, children with congenital anomalies waited until they were already far into their school-going age to receive their corrective procedures and expressed that this caused an impact on their psychological development. “Now, with the paediatric surgery department on the ground, things have improved remarkably, but limited due to reduced theatre availability and equipment suited for children.”

According to him, KidsOR has gone above and beyond to purchase various pediatric surgical equipment from manufacturers in Europe, amounting to the value of N$356 795.21. He added that it is in line with the objectives of KidsOR to provide relief of suffering and distress and furtherance of children’s health by creating, equipping, enhancing, and supporting the maintenance of dedicated children’s operating rooms.

KidsOR is participating in the 2022 COSECSA graduation and Annual Scientific Conference which is currently underway here in Namibia. “I am pleased to note that Kids Operating Room is one of the strategic partners of COSECSA that are immensely supporting the College and has contributed greatly to the growth and promotion of its mission and objectives. We are gratified to be part of this partnership as a Ministry responsible for health and social services in Namibia,” he concluded.