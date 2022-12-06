Select Page

Namport handle largest consignment of Petcoke destined for Zambia

Posted by | Dec 9, 2022 |

The Namibian Ports Authority received the largest Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) consignment recorded at the
Port of Walvis Bay, over three days this week.

The consignment of 42,000 tonnes of Petcoke was received from the United States of America, Houston Port, and will be transported in trucks via the road network to our neighbouring land-linked country, Zambia.

The product will be used in a limestone factory in Zambia.

According to Namport in a statement, this significant milestone speaks directly to the relentless work of marketing the Ports Authority’s capabilities and infrastructure to handle such volumes.

In February 2019, the Port of Walvis Bay recorded its first consignment of Petcoke as a trial run and has since proven to be a suitable and capable nodule in handling this commodity.

Petroleum coke is a material relatively low in cost and high in heat value and carbon content with good chemical stability, making it an efficient and cost-effective fuel for producing metal, brick, and related products.

The Walvis Bay Bulk Terminal is handling the cargo on behalf of the Walvis Bay Cargo Terminal. The next consignment is expected to be offloaded at the Port of Walvis Bay in April 2023.

 

