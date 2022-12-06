Prez says thank you to all who helped make Dubai expo a huge success

By Adolf Kaure.

Namibian Head of State, HE Dr Hage Geingob expressed his appreciation to the stakeholders who played a role to ensure Namibia’s successful participation at the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon Lucia Iipumpu, the president said that EXPO 2020 Dubai is a grand global investment and trade promotion event.

“It is also pleasing to see the overwhelming support and collaboration that Government and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) in particular received from the private sector and it is indeed undoubtedly true, that success is best when shared.”

“The event was a resounding success and these achievements were made possible by the support and guidance of various institutions and individuals. Allow me to thank the NIPDB for steering the ship and carrying the Namibian flag high during the entire period of the EXPO,” said Geingob.

The investment board spearheaded and facilitated Namibia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The platform played a crucial role in unlocking innovations, attracting investments and promoting trade opportunities for Namibia.

Emphasising the strategic marketing value of Namibia’s participation, Geingob continued: “The Namibia Pavilion was specifically focused on strategically promoting the country’s efforts in priority key investment areas such as mining, sustainable tourism and renewable energy, amongst other key sectors.”

“Namibia also used this platform as an opportunity to network and forge strategic alliances, international relationships and cooperation with participating countries. We used this exclusive opportunity to showcase Namibia’s potential to investors. It was further gratifying to see Namibians and organisations rallying behind the events to ensure that Namibia was well represented and that its participation was impactful,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of public private collaboration, Geingob said “The private sector sets the fountain in terms of investments projects and business operations while the Namibian Government is committed to provide a facilitative and favourable environment for businesses and investments to thrive.”

Expo 2020 Dubai’s overall theme was ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’.

Namibia participation under the theme “Preserving and Utilising our Natural Treasures for Future Generation”, etched the country’s treasurable natural resources, such as energy, a rich and diverse culture and many others aspects, which when utilised sustainably can generate long lasting benefits to the country. This theme also covered emerging challenges and seizing opportunities for innovation.

The Namibian Pavilion welcomed visitors to discover the diversity, creativity, and openness of Namibia as a destination to invest in and do business seamlessly.