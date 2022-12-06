Wildlife Resorts launches reward competition

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has launched a brand new competition to reward and entice travelers with an unforgettable experience across the country.

“Share your #NWRMoments”, is an interactive competition running across all NWR social media accounts encouraging everyone to share their post-pandemic memories at any of our resorts, as NWR sees this competition as a way of giving back to the locals that have not only supported NWR through the pandemic but have remained loyal over time.

The competition also aims to promote commerce, tourism, and travel across Namibia –encouraging locals and international tourists alike to explore the beauty of our country, a land of contrast.

Participants stand a chance to win one of five 2-night experiences at an NWR resort of their choice, excluding flights or transportation.

“We’re excited to launch this competition,” said Nelson Ashipala, Corporate Communications

Manager.

“This is an opportunity to improve our products and services through valuable customer feedback. It also allows Namibians to experience the newly renovated facilities first. We look forward to seeing people’s amazing experiences at our resorts. The timing is also right as many are now using their Black Friday vouchers.”

To enter, Namibians and visitors from around the world can visit https://www.nwr.com.na/competition for more information. Entries open Friday, 9 December 2022, and close Wednesday, 1 February 2023, at midnight Central African Time (CAT).