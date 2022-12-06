MTC delivers solid performance in fiscal year

Digital enabler, MTC for the financial year ended 30 September 2022 saw revenue growth of 3.7% reaching N$2.9 billion.

This translates to a growth in profit margins where the company recorded a 6.7% growth in its last

the financial year of N$793 million compared to N$743.2 made in its previous financial year, MTC said in a statement this week.

The listed company also experienced a slight drop in its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 51.2% from 51.3 in its previous year. However, there has been a growth in Net Profits after tax margin from a 26.6% to 27.4 percent. NPAT outperformed the prospectus NAPT by 10,4%.

.

According to MTC Chief Financial Officer Thinus Smut, the solid performance is attributed to a 6.4% increase in prepaid Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in addition to continued expansion into the enterprise and home fiber markets.

“New products and solutions enhanced our enterprise, postpaid and prepaid services. The increased investment in network expansion and optimization accommodated growth in data traffic. This is also in addition to the smart partnerships, including a growth of 15.9% in outright handset sales,” he said.

During the 2022 financial year, the Board declared an ordinary dividend of 32.28 cents per share, amounting to N$242.1 million, declared on 6 December 2021, and paid on 4 February 2022. This is in addition to an interim dividend of 37 cents per share, amounting to N$277.5 million, declared on 30 May 2022, and paid on 8 July 2022.

According to the company’s financials, its prepaid business remains the biggest contributor to its revenues, contributing over N$1,8 billion, an increase from N$1.7 billion in the last financial year. This is an account for 2 356 226 Prepaid subscribers which contribute 63% of revenue and generate an average revenue per user (ARPU) of N$64.9. This in addition to 161 560 Postpaid subscribers accounts for 23% of revenue and generates an ARPU of N$356.5.

Chairperson of the MTC board Theo Mberirua emphasized the importance of leading innovation parallel to maintaining the vision of a telecommunication-efficient company.

“We had to be more innovative. The transition from a telecommunications company to a digital enabler has become more challenging and we are proud to announce that the journey has been a success. Today’s announcement is not just about numbers, but how we created value and how we will do so going forward, taking into consideration of our economy,” said Mberirua.