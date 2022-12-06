Select Page

Institute of Chartered Accountants gets new CEO

Dec 9, 2022

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (CAN) this week announced the appointment of Fenni Nghikevali as the new Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2023.

Nghikevali is a Chartered Accountant (CA(NAM)) with diverse experience in the accounting and auditing profession.

She is a registered accountant and auditor with the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board and holds a Postgraduate Degree in Accounting from Rhodes University, South Africa, and was trained at Deloitte and served in various roles in the corporate sectors,” they added.

Furthermore, Nghikevali has more than 10 years of leadership experience including 3 years at ICAN, in the private and public sector, and brings a diverse set of skills, energetic drive, and wealth of leadership qualities required to lead ICAN into the future.

“In her previous role as the Professional Development Executive at ICAN, she spearheaded strategic projects relating to education, training, and professional development and played an integral role in driving active stakeholder engagement and maintaining the quality of the (CA(NAM)) brand,” the institute said in a statement.

 

