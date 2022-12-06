Affordable housing tops Swakop CEO’s list of 2022 achievements

By Adolf Kaure.

The Chief Executive of the Swakopmund Municipality, Alfeus Benjamin described 2022 as a successful year of service delivery and achievements as he delivered his annual Christmas message to the coastal town’s residents.

The town council’s ability to avail housing topped the achievement list. “2022 has been an amazing year marked with many achievements and on behalf of the municipality, I can proudly say, we have a lot to celebrate.”

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia saw the completion, registration, and handover of 32 houses in June, bringing Swakopmund one step closer to ensure all residents have a roof over their heads and their dignity is restored.

In October, the Swakopmund Municipal Council and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development officially handed over 319 houses under the Mass Housing Project, to New Era Construction for completion. “These houses are slated to be completed within 18 months. Indeed, another reason to celebrate!” said Benjamin.

The Chief Executive also announced that the municipal council’s 20-year structural plan has been approved by the National Planning Board and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

“This will pave the way for Swakopmund’s strategic development and serve as a plan of action, alongside the Strategic Plan giving a bright future for Swakopmund and continued growth,” he said.

There were also notable infrastructural developments which took place at Swakopmund in 2022 including the extension of the beach walkway. “Our beach walkway was extended and widened in April, and from my personal experience the number of walkers, joggers and cyclists has more than doubled due to the improved design,” he said.

Leisure also provided several highlights and as an international tourism resort with outstanding facilities like The MTC Dome, Swakopmund was the host of the famous WorldSkills competition, drawing participants from many different parts of the globe.

As one of the oldest towns in the country, Swakopmund celebrated its 130th anniversary under the theme “Shining since 1892”.

For the upcoming festive season, Benjamin reminded both visitors and residents to take care of their personal safety, and that of their property and belongings. “Swakopmund Municipality will continue to provide efficient service to our residents and visitors and earn your trust and respect,” he said.

“The outbreak of fires in the informal settlements remains a concern, I however urge residents to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant when cooking and handling flammable materials.”

He expressed his gratitude to all the staff members and councillors for their outstanding work and the residents for their loyal contribution over the past 12 months. “It is because of you that Swakopmund is a beacon of prosperity and hope. On behalf of the municipality, I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2023. May it be your best year yet!”

Swakopmund was voted as “Kwêla Dorp van Die Jaar” in 2016 and continues to grow in its efforts to become a smart city.