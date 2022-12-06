DRC Women’s Trust opens new premises to cater for the community

Philanthropist Anja Rohwer and the DRC Women’s Community Trust celebrated a milestone when they officially inaugurated their new premises late last month.

The new premises include a kindergarten, soup kitchen, and vegetable garden worth about N$11 million donated by Germany.

Anja Rohwer said with the current large extension a new peak has been reached. “Now we can give even more women an opportunity to earn a living and around 120 children are offered kindergarten and pre-school care with daily meals and 180 to 250 children receive a meal twice a week through the soup kitchen,” she added.

Entrepreneur Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun who was the keynote speaker said the necessity of education and the commitment and the realisation of the project is to be praised all the more because it is about the advancement of women. “The empowerment and support of women are important because they play a special role in society,” she emphasised.

For years, the project was in and around five contains, but now the newly constructed building complex is the size of an apartment block. The building and equipment are financed mainly by the Deutsch-Namibische Gesellschaft (DNG German Namibian Society), based in Germany.