South African Airways introduces flight routes to Windhoek

South African Airways (SAA) recently introduced new routes amid the festive season with flights scheduled to commence to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Windhoek in Namibia, and a special schedule for Ggeberha from Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport.

According to a statement, on Thursday, 8 December, SAA is scheduled to commence twice-daily flights to Windhoek in Namibia, 7 days a week.

SAA furthermore added Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to its growing route network expected to commence from Wednesday, 14 December. Flights are available six days a week, except for Saturdays with departures from Johannesburg at 10h50, arriving at Victoria Falls International Airport at 12h25. Departures from Victoria Falls are at 13h10 each afternoon arriving in Johannesburg at 14h50.

Victoria Falls remains a popular tourist destination and the airline is proud to take its customers to the magnificence of one of the World’s largest waterfalls. Flights are available six days a week, except for Saturdays, the airline added.

Meanwhile, to accommodate customers ahead of the festive season, SAA has increased frequencies to Harare in Zimbabwe from 7 to 10 a week and Mauritius from 4 times a week to 7 times a week.