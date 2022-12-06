International energy conference slated for next year

The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) will take place from 25 to 27 April 2023 under the theme, ‘Shaping the future of energy towards value creation’, a statement released on Wednesday said.

The energy industry thought leadership gathering takes place as the nation embarks on the road to becoming an oil-producing economy and positioning itself as a renewable energy hub and will feature a ministerial panel comprising energy ministers from six countries.

NIEC convener and Managing Director of RichAfrica Consultancy, Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, in a statement, said the move to make the NIEC annual is timely, with the progress in developments in Namibia’s energy sector fast taking shape.

“Namibia is now on the precipice of realizing the potentially transformative economic value of the energy developments and discoveries in the country. We must keep the momentum on energy and related infrastructure conversations with all the role players front and center of our evolving energy landscape,” she said.

According to Shimutwikeni pre-conference workshops will also take place in anticipation of the conference’s plenary discussions and presentations.

Namibia is already entering the fold of African oil-producing countries with its recent membership of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation.

The southwestern African nation also joined 18 other African oil-producing countries at the Council of Ministers Ordinary Session in Luanda, Angola, earlier this month and it is anticipated that once Namibia begins oil production, it will join OPEC.

Meanwhile, the government has been focusing efforts on achieving large-scale and low-cost renewable energy development and local development in renewable energy investments and green ammonia production, with the country’s world-class wind and solar resources giving it a long-term competitive advantage in producing green hydrogen.

Under the Patronage of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, the NIEC 2023 is convened in strategic partnership with the Africa Energy Chamber, with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia as the national sponsor.