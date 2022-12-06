National policy to strengthen migration management capacity launched

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security this week launched a national migration policy to strengthen migration management capacity in the country.

The policy is a guiding document for enhancing well-coordinated migration management and its’ mainstreaming into the national development frameworks, strategies, and plans, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola said at an event held in Windhoek.

“As part of the process of policy formulation, Namibia first produced the Migration Profile which was launched on 17 June 17, 2016. The profile identified several migration issues, policy gaps, and options which served as guides in the development of the Migration policy which we are launching,” he added.

According to Kashikola, the policy identified the gaps and proposed strategies that will be employed to enable the country to manage migration better, and even use it to advance its development goals.

“A thematic approach has been adopted in dealing with the various aspects of migration,” he said, adding that the policy also has a five-year action plan with activities and estimated budgets.

An estimated amount of N$140 million will be needed over five years for the implementation of identified activities, he noted.

Meanwhile, in line with Cabinet Decision 15th/06.10.20/003 approving the National Migration Policy for Namibia, the Cabinet also approved the creation of the National Committee on Migration Management to oversee the implementation of the policy, he concluded.