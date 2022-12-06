Otjiwarongo Municipality and German City eye collaboration in the domain of Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection

The Municipality of Otjiwarongo and the City of Losheim am See in Germany signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate and cooperate in the domain of Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection on 6 December.

The two parties agreed to undertake sustainable and future-proof development for their communities to find support and assistance on important issues, such as climate protection, sustainable development, and circular economy.

The Mayor of Otjiwarongo, Councillor Gottlieb Shivute said Otjiwarongo and Losheim am See may be sitting over 8 thousand miles apart but they saw the need to work together to mutually address challenges faced by their residents. “Sustainable Development and protection of our environment are the key denominators that will bond us,” added Shivute.

The Letter of Intent includes the development of collaborative strategies for climate protection and climate adaptation, the expansion of renewable energy and energy efficiency implementation action as well as testing of hydrogen strategies and cooperation in the area of valorization of locally available biomass with a strong focus on biodiversity conservation and local value creation.

Furthermore, it includes the cooperation in developing a resource centre as a transient step towards a circular economy, the development of joint strategies for sustainable tourism and up-enlistment of destitute communities, and the exchanges and sharing of expertise on modalities to actively engage the civil society in the afforested actions.

The Mayor of Losheim am See, Helmut Harth signed the Letter of Intent on behalf of the Losheim am See Municipality accompanied by his delegation comprising Prof. Peter Heck, Dr. Feliz Flecsh, Monika Priesnitz, Johannes Drehmann, and Kai Seiwert.