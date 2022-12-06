Select Page

Diesel prices in December drop, petrol prices remain unchanged

Dec 7, 2022

Diesel prices in December will decrease by 125 cents per litre and petrol prices will remain unchanged the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced this week.

The new fuel prices in Walvis Bay will thus become N$ 22.85 per litre for diesel and will remain N$20.08 per litre for petrol.

According to the ministry, the diesel prices across the rest of the country will also be adjusted accordingly and these adjustments will become effective at 00h01 on 07 December.

“The Ministry will continue to monitor the market closely and prescribe fuel prices which are in line with the metric indicators of the oil market to ensure that the country always has an adequate supply of fuel,” the ministry said in a statement.

