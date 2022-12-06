Select Page

Institute of Pathology tests first HIV DNA PCR sample at Rundu laboratory

Posted by | Dec 6, 2022 |

The Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) has announced that the first HIV DNA PCR sample was tested at the NIP Rundu on 30 November. This test detects HIV genetic material early in infections before antibodies develop.

The Institute of Pathology in a statement said they have been at the forefront of early infant diagnosis testing since 2005 and this milestone does not only signify NIP’s scansion in terms of service provision, coverage, and growth.

“This also highlights NIP’s contribution towards the attainment of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by providing accessible and timely testing services,” they added.

For infants, this test can be conducted as early as 4 to 6 weeks after birth and it is critical in early infant diagnosis as it allows timely initiation of antiretroviral treatment in HIV-infected children who are at high risk of mortality.

According to the institute, testing will be decentralised further to other NIP Laboratories, in Outapi, Katima Mulilo, Okahao, Oshikuku, Okongo, Onandjokwe, and Engela.

 

