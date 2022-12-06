Liberty Namibia opens new office in Oshakati

Liberty Namibia this week opened a new office in Oshakati that will enable residents in the north to secure their futures through quality financial advice.

A Councillor of Ongwediva, Andreas Uutoni said his region is proud to welcome Liberty Namibia to Oshona and hopes that it will be the gateway to the rest of the northern regions.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Maureen Hinda Mbuende said at the centre of any economic growth is the understanding of finances, be it personal, business, or public expenditure, income, revenue, saving, and investment.

“Collectivity we can make a difference and I must admit, I am indeed proud to be associated with your company mainly in counting these levels of milestones,” she said.

Managing Director of Liberty Namibia, Monique Cloete said to let this new Oshakati office stand as a testament to their promise to be there for their clients at every stage of their lives, or every twist and turn, and help them achieve their financial freedom.

“Liberty is not just a name. It is what we do. I am excited to say to you: Ileni amushe, eumbo oletweni atusheni! Welcome to our family. We are in it with you,” concluded Cloete.

Liberty Namibia makes the financial freedom of Namibian citizens possible by providing individual and group-based risk insurance products for death, disability, critical illness, and other life-changing events. The company aims to empower its clients, be it small businesses, large corporate institutions, and individuals in offering the best suitable risk-benefit solutions for themselves, staff, and members.