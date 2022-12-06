If the customer wants a bigger warehouse, we’ll design it for them

Wholesaler, SGX Distributors Simpex, was looking for larger premises and Oryx Properties was wondering what to do with Erf 3519 in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial Area which the property investor bought some years back.

Then Oryx’ new Chief Executive, Ben Jooste came up with an ingenious idea. Why not turn the available property in Iscor Street into a custom-built warehouse and distribution centre for SGX.

Since there was an existing business relationship between Oryx and SGX, convincing the latter’s Managing Director, Bernd Lange, was not that difficult. And Oryx delivered on every commitment.

Said Lange, “We value the delivery on promises of Oryx Properties, their ongoing communication, the willingness to listen to our needs and the honest and transparent way of doing business.”

“Simpex has been a longstanding client of Oryx Properties and our latest business venture has only underpinned our great relationship and ongoing teamwork. We have been searching for bigger premises in Windhoek for our growing business but were unable to find the correct warehouse, until Oryx Properties came up with the perfect solution,” Lange continued.

Construction of the SGX Distributors – Simpex warehouse, designed according to their needs, began in March this year with date of completion set for March 2023.

Regarding the detail of the project, Jooste said “They needed a much larger warehouse with at least a 3500 m2 footprint and an above average pallet stacking height as well as a big yard for the trucks. We grabbed the opportunity with our erf in Iscor Street, and then pitched our business idea to SGX Distributors – Simpex.”

Lange responded: “All the changes, input and requests we had were carefully evaluated and implemented by Oryx and this has been a refreshing and exciting customer service experience. Halfway during the project, our needs changed, and the Oryx team was able to extend the warehouse to 4500 m2. We are proud to be associated with Oryx Properties who have stood the test of time,” he said.

Inside SGX Distributors – Simpex’s new 4500 m2 warehouse in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial Area, from the left, Johan du Preez – Site Agent (Andeo); Dirk Schuler – Portfolio Manager (Oryx); Liezl Traupe – Financial Director (SGX Distributors Simpex); Bernd Lange -Managing Director (SGX Distributors Simpex); Ella Shipena – Leasing (Oryx); Deon Agenbach – Managing Director (Andeo); Ben Jooste – Chief Executive (Oryx); Lourens Anderson – Asset Manager (Oryx) and Jacques Swart, the architect.