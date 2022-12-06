Suiderlig High School comic design wins competition on how to protect the environment

Suiderlig High School in Keetmanshoop won the comic competition, with their comic titled, ‘Fight Against Illegal Timber’, in which the UNESCO Associated School Network (ASPNet) and NEEN member schools recently participated in.

The winning comics were selected based on originality, visual elements, the character of the comic, the storyline, and how and if legal components were correctly included.

In second place was Sangwali Senior Secondary School from Katima Mulilo with ‘Environmental Impacts on Wildlife’ and in third place was Rehoboth High School with the comic titled ‘illegal Harvesting of Indigenous Plants’.

Announcing the winners, the Director of the Legal Assistance Centre, Toni Hancox said it is important that every child should receive education on how to protect our environment, which is after all a very important part of their future.

“We received 54 entries from a total of 17 schools across the country from 11 Regions and want to express our gratitude towards the pupils who have participated in this project,” she added.

The winning entries will be shared with the public on our website and we envision that printed versions will be made available throughout the country in 2023/4.

“We congratulate all the winning schools and hope that a similar competition can be repeated in the coming years,” concluded Hancox.