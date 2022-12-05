Sound Connects calls creatives to apply for grants

The Sound Connects Fund (SCF) is inviting organisations operating in Southern Africa to apply for funding which will close on 15 January 2023. SCF is an initiative that aims to serve the development of the cultural and creative industries.

The Fund said they also aim to accelerate development and increase the capacities of practitioners in the region. “This is the third and final call for applicants to apply for grants and the value of the approved grants will range between £45 000 and £70 000,” added the Fund.

SCF said they seek to support projects and activities in the cultural and creative sectors that facilitate the rapid production and distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the Southern African region, increase capacities among professionals, support rapid mobility and exchange among creators, and enhance access to new markets. “We want to help individuals develop visual literacy, especially among underrepresented groups, promote advocacy aimed at protecting the interests of creators and support the existence of sustainable financing structures,” they added.

The Fund said eligible countries include Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, and the Fund will support projects across a wide range of disciplines including but not limited to performing arts, visual arts, animation, film photography, and videography.

“Applicants to the Sound Connects Fund can be made in both English or Portuguese from organisations and application forms can be downloaded from the Sound Connects Fund website,” said the Fund.

To date, the Fund has awarded grants worth over £2 million to 23 organisations and is implemented by the Music In Africa Foundation in partnership with Goeth-Institut and made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme, a project implemented by the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States and funded by the European Union.