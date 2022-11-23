Jinko Solar to penetrate local market

Jinko Solar Product will be launching its arrival into the local market on 8 December at the Windhoek Country Club Resort from 08:00.

Jinko Solar is a world-leading innovative solar technology company that seeks to expand its product range into Namibia.

Jinko Solar in a statement said that they are the first company to establish a vertically integrated production capacity from silicon material processing to wafer, cell, and module production in the industry.

“We have a total of 14 global production bases in China, the United States, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

We continuously expand the diversified application scenarios of photovoltaic technology, including building integrated photovoltaic, photovoltaic hydrogen production, energy storage, and other fields and we strive to create a new energy ecosystem,” they added.

The company said its business covers the core links of the photovoltaic industry chain, focusing on the R&D of integrated photovoltaic products and integrated clean energy solutions.

At present, the company serves more than 3000 customers in more than 160 countries and regions around the world.

Jinko Solar further highlighted that they are an industry opinion leader under various international frameworks such as B20 and they are also one of the first solar energy companies to join the RE100 green initiative.