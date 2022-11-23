Select Page

Jinko Solar to penetrate local market

Posted by | Dec 5, 2022 |

Jinko Solar to penetrate local market

Jinko Solar Product will be launching its arrival into the local market on 8 December at the Windhoek Country Club Resort from 08:00.

Jinko Solar is a world-leading innovative solar technology company that seeks to expand its product range into Namibia.

Jinko Solar in a statement said that they are the first company to establish a vertically integrated production capacity from silicon material processing to wafer, cell, and module production in the industry.

“We have a total of 14 global production bases in China, the United States, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

We continuously expand the diversified application scenarios of photovoltaic technology, including building integrated photovoltaic, photovoltaic hydrogen production, energy storage, and other fields and we strive to create a new energy ecosystem,” they added.

The company said its business covers the core links of the photovoltaic industry chain, focusing on the R&D of integrated photovoltaic products and integrated clean energy solutions.

At present, the company serves more than 3000 customers in more than 160 countries and regions around the world.

Jinko Solar further highlighted that they are an industry opinion leader under various international frameworks such as B20 and they are also one of the first solar energy companies to join the RE100 green initiative.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Energy stakeholders call for new financing mechanisms to support off-grid and mini-grid connectivity in Africa

Energy stakeholders call for new financing mechanisms to support off-grid and mini-grid connectivity in Africa

26 March 2019

Diamond exploration vessel set to explore

Diamond exploration vessel set to explore

18 November 2016

Botswana strikes new power generation deal

Botswana strikes new power generation deal

29 May 2015

Technical inspection to ensure electricity

Technical inspection to ensure electricity

16 August 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<