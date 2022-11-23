Select Page

Maanda appointed acting chief executive of City of Windhoek

Posted by | Dec 5, 2022 |

Maanda appointed acting chief executive of City of Windhoek

The City of Windhoek has appointed Faniel Maanda as the acting chief executive officer for the municipal authority for three months, effective from 7 December 2022 until 7 March 2023, or until the new Chief Executive Officer assumes duty or whichever comes first.

According to a statement, Maanda is the strategic executive for the Housing, Property Management, and Human Settlement Department.

“We trust that under his guidance, the organisation will continue to strive for success,” the municipal authority said while wishing him all the best in his new role.

Maanda takes over from Ms. Jennifer Comalie who acted as a chief executive officer from 1 to 6 December 2022.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Public talk on viable alternative solution for the future spatial development of Windhoek set for November

Public talk on viable alternative solution for the future spatial development of Windhoek set for November

28 October 2022

TransNamib employee dies after train derails

TransNamib employee dies after train derails

17 March 2021

Power imports increase in 2017/2018 period: report

Power imports increase in 2017/2018 period: report

15 February 2019

In one out of five cases, children are physically harmed in gender violence

In one out of five cases, children are physically harmed in gender violence

27 November 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<