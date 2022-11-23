Maanda appointed acting chief executive of City of Windhoek

The City of Windhoek has appointed Faniel Maanda as the acting chief executive officer for the municipal authority for three months, effective from 7 December 2022 until 7 March 2023, or until the new Chief Executive Officer assumes duty or whichever comes first.

According to a statement, Maanda is the strategic executive for the Housing, Property Management, and Human Settlement Department.

“We trust that under his guidance, the organisation will continue to strive for success,” the municipal authority said while wishing him all the best in his new role.

Maanda takes over from Ms. Jennifer Comalie who acted as a chief executive officer from 1 to 6 December 2022.