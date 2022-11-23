Capricorn Foundation donates shoes, through Project Never Walk Alone

The Capricorn Foundation donated a total of 350 pairs of shoes to learners from the Groot Aub Primary School, the Chairman Mao Zedong High School and the St. Andrews Primary School valued at N$100 000, through the Project Never Walk Alone, on 24 November.

Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn said through various partnerships with organisations that focus on education, Capricorn Foundation has reached over 7 000 children this year in pre-primary, primary and secondary school, enabling them with school materials, online learning, nutritional support and equipping of teachers through training. “The Foundation is pleased to restore the dignity of the Namibian child by donating school shoes to vulnerable children, linking back to our Group’s purpose of being connectors of positive change,” added Horn.

In Namibia, thousands of children in both urban and rural Namibia are seen going barefoot to school, a narrative that the Project Never Walks Alone aims to change.

Founder of Project Never Walk Alone, Time Ekandjo said a pair of shoes is not a luxury but a basic need, to protect their feed and their confidence, therefore Project Never Walk Alone is a national call to do the right thing for the right reasons. “A child without shoes is normally one of the most visible signs of poverty. Children who go to school without shoes are always at risk of being teased and undermined by their friends, it affects their self confidence and they lack hope which affects their purpose of life in the long run,” added Ekandjo.

To date, the project has donated 6 290 pairs of shoes in six regions. Education is one of the Capricorn Foundation’s key primary focus areas and they recognise that supporting education initiatives is an investment that goes a long way, a seed planted for the future generation and economy.