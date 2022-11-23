Select Page

New modern looking Nictus Tsumeb re-opened

Dec 2, 2022

New modern looking Nictus Tsumeb re-opened

Major renovations had to be made at the Nictus Tsumeb store, because of a fire that broke out in late 2021, and on 24 November the store held its grand opening, for shoppers to experience the modern-looking shop.

Nictus Tsumeb said in a statement that they have officially re-opened doors to our spacious and modern-looking Tsumeb branch, after months of setting up shop in short-term leased space.

“Not only does the renovated store reveal Nictus’ new brand identity but also stocks a wider range set to offer a one-stop shopping experience for Tsumeb residents and neighbouring towns,” they added. They explained that the shop now offers a variety of kids’ futures, kitchen items, and a wider range of small electrical appliances.

“It also sports a brand new store in store for the well-known German brand Bosch and the new store has been described as a symbol of top customer service, especially for a small town like Tsumeb,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

