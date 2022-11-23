New modern looking Nictus Tsumeb re-opened

Major renovations had to be made at the Nictus Tsumeb store, because of a fire that broke out in late 2021, and on 24 November the store held its grand opening, for shoppers to experience the modern-looking shop.

Nictus Tsumeb said in a statement that they have officially re-opened doors to our spacious and modern-looking Tsumeb branch, after months of setting up shop in short-term leased space.

“Not only does the renovated store reveal Nictus’ new brand identity but also stocks a wider range set to offer a one-stop shopping experience for Tsumeb residents and neighbouring towns,” they added. They explained that the shop now offers a variety of kids’ futures, kitchen items, and a wider range of small electrical appliances.

“It also sports a brand new store in store for the well-known German brand Bosch and the new store has been described as a symbol of top customer service, especially for a small town like Tsumeb,” they concluded.