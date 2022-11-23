US government commemorates World AIDS Day in Ondangwa

The United States government through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) reaffirmed its commitment to fight against HIV/AIDS and remembers the millions of people who have died of AIDS.

In Namibia, PEPFAR works closely with the Namibian government to advance the health of the population through HIV prevention, care, and treatment programmes.

“With PEPFAR funding, we built on existing programmes as well as introduced new and innovative approaches to address prevention, care, and treatment all while working with the Namibian government. The US government is committed to continue collaboration with the Namibian government to erase barriers that prevent the provision of and access to equitable, inclusive, and accessible high-quality HIV services and threaten the human rights of individuals including the LGB community, sex workers, women, and girls,” said US Chargé d’Affaires, Jessica Long in her remarks at the World AIDS day commemoration in Ondangwa.

According to long PEPFAR will continue working with partner countries such as Namibia and communities to ensure people of all ages, genders, and population groups have equitable access to life-saving HIV prevention and treatment services.

“As we celebrate how far we have come, we must continue our focus to close the gaps that remain and threaten the most vulnerable among us,” she said.

Namibia’s achievement in moving towards epidemic control of HIV is a testament to a strong partnership, supported by the U.S Government as the primary partner in health through the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

However, the threats to controlling the global HIV/AIDS pandemic are real and progress can be readily reversed. Ongoing support from PEFPAR is vital to ensuring that Namibia continues to control the epidemic and be a leader on the African continent.

Ahead of its 20th anniversary coming in 2023, PEPFAR is reinvigorating the US global HIV/AIDS response to achieve the shared vision of ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030, while sustainably strengthening health systems. To sustain its gains in the global fight against HIV/AIDS, PEPFAR is deeply committed to ending the inequalities and service gaps that still stand in the way of disenfranchised communities.

The US Government has been working together with the Namibian government since 2005. This remains the largest commitment by one country to address a single disease. For 2022, the PEPFAR Namibia program received US$ 94 million, equivalent to N$ 1.5 billion to fight HIV in the country.