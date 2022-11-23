Select Page

Inflation expected to slow to 4.9% next year – !Gawaxab

Posted by | Dec 1, 2022 |

The overall inflation for 2022 is now projected to average around 6.1% before slowing to 4.9% in 2023, Bank of Namibia governor, Johannes !Gawaxab said this week.

According to !Gawaxab, the central bank is also currently revising its economic growth forecast for 2022 upwards from its previous estimate of 3.2%, adding that the latest estimates for growth in 2022 contrast favourably against the growth rate of 2.7% recorded in 2021.

Meanwhile, international reserves stood at US$2.6 billion at the end of October, enough to cover 4.8 months of imports and sufficient to help maintain the currency peg, !Gawaxab said.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Simonis Storm appoints Muller Kotze

Simonis Storm appoints Muller Kotze

31 August 2012

IMF mission takes Namibian economy’s temperature

IMF mission takes Namibian economy’s temperature

6 October 2022

SADC regulators learn about micro-insurance

SADC regulators learn about micro-insurance

16 November 2012

Regional trade seminar for policymakers and private sector to promote integration and expansion

Regional trade seminar for policymakers and private sector to promote integration and expansion

3 May 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<