MVA wheelchair bound claimants treated to a day of fun

The MVA Fund recently hosted the 11th edition of the Wheelchair Fun Ride under the theme, ‘Reimagining my ability’ where 56 seriously injured wheelchair-bound claimants were treated to a fun-filled day of activities in Ongwediva.

MVA Chief Executive Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku in a statement said that the event is geared towards creating awareness and raising the profile of the social and physical challenges that road crashes can cause, whilst highlighting the concerns of people with disabilities.

“Besides the Fun Ride and an early Christmas lunch, we took this opportunity to further interact with our customers to better understand their challenges and as we enter the festive season a time when road crashes are high and lives are lost on our roads, we implore all road users to be extra vigilant, considerate and exercise patience as they travel to prevent loss of lives during this time of joy and celebration,” she said.

Statistics recorded by the Fund indicate that the ratio of persons injured in motor vehicle crashes is 174 per 100,000 populations, affecting mostly passengers, drivers, and pedestrians.

The fund indicated that in 2022 alone, 153 people to date suffered serious injuries which include traumatic brain injuries, poly-trauma, and spinal cord injuries.

“These injuries involve a change in practically all, if not most aspects of life, leaving affected persons immobile, and requires adaptation to an unexpectedly changed environment. From being self-sufficient to being dependent on others hence the importance to provide a platform where these claimants can interact and share experiences in a stress-free and fun-filled environment,” said the Fund.

Martins-Hausiku reminded the public to call the Toll Free MVA Fund Accident Response Number 9682 in case of a road crash.