Early Christmas treat for TB patients

A community member of Rundu, Felexia Hamutenya paid it forward by bringing lunch to TB patients at the Rundu Intermediate Hospital, recently.

Hamutenya, who is a final-year social work student at the University of Namibia said the lunch was aimed to show love and appreciation to the patients, especially during the festive season.

“Being admitted in hospital while others are enjoying themselves outside and spending time with family can be very frustrating and can affect one’s mental health,” she added.

One of the patients said they are grateful for this wonderful lunch because being hospitalised is not easy.

The Rundu Intermediate Hospital currently has 16 TB patients, with some having to stay in the hospital for close to two years.