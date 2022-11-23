Select Page

Early Christmas treat for TB patients

Nov 30, 2022

A community member of Rundu, Felexia Hamutenya paid it forward by bringing lunch to TB patients at the Rundu Intermediate Hospital, recently.

Hamutenya, who is a final-year social work student at the University of Namibia said the lunch was aimed to show love and appreciation to the patients, especially during the festive season.

“Being admitted in hospital while others are enjoying themselves outside and spending time with family can be very frustrating and can affect one’s mental health,” she added.

One of the patients said they are grateful for this wonderful lunch because being hospitalised is not easy.

The Rundu Intermediate Hospital currently has 16 TB patients, with some having to stay in the hospital for close to two years.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

