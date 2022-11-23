Help police fight crime

The Namibian Police Commander for the Kavango West Region, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo made a call to communities to join hands with the police in the fight against crime, at the launch of the 2022-2023 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and African Road Safety Day commemorated at Nkurenkuru recently.

The Commissioner urged property owners to leave someone to watch over their properties when they travel for the festive season.

“Alternatively, you can inform the nearest police station, and register the property that you are going out so that we will make patrols around the area,” she added.

She further asked members of the public not to keep or carry large sums of money in person, as criminals are hard at work during this period.

The Chief Executive of the Nkurenkuru Town Council, Petrus Sindimba in a statement read on his behalf by the Technical Manager of the Council, Paulus Shihinga said as people are preparing for the festive season to enjoy with families and loved ones, criminals are also preparing to terrorize communities.

He called for the town’s residents to be vigilant and be the ears and eyes of the police by reporting suspicious movements to them.

“By doing so, we will be able, together with the Namibian Police, to reduce criminal activities in our town, and please do create neighborhood WhatsApp groups for quick sharing of information,” he added.

He further stated that a free crime area attracts investors to invest in the town, thereby, contributing towards economic development, creation of jobs, and reduction of unemployment, poverty, and hunger.