Select Page

Help police fight crime

Posted by | Nov 30, 2022 |

Help police fight crime

The Namibian Police Commander for the Kavango West Region, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo made a call to communities to join hands with the police in the fight against crime, at the launch of the 2022-2023 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and African Road Safety Day commemorated at Nkurenkuru recently.

The Commissioner urged property owners to leave someone to watch over their properties when they travel for the festive season.

“Alternatively, you can inform the nearest police station, and register the property that you are going out so that we will make patrols around the area,” she added.

She further asked members of the public not to keep or carry large sums of money in person, as criminals are hard at work during this period.

The Chief Executive of the Nkurenkuru Town Council, Petrus Sindimba in a statement read on his behalf by the Technical Manager of the Council, Paulus Shihinga said as people are preparing for the festive season to enjoy with families and loved ones, criminals are also preparing to terrorize communities.

He called for the town’s residents to be vigilant and be the ears and eyes of the police by reporting suspicious movements to them.

“By doing so, we will be able, together with the Namibian Police, to reduce criminal activities in our town, and please do create neighborhood WhatsApp groups for quick sharing of information,” he added.

He further stated that a free crime area attracts investors to invest in the town, thereby, contributing towards economic development, creation of jobs, and reduction of unemployment, poverty, and hunger.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namibia in top rankings for number of women in parliament

Namibia in top rankings for number of women in parliament

29 March 2017

Proliferation of fake news in Namibia is a growing concern for credible media outlets

Proliferation of fake news in Namibia is a growing concern for credible media outlets

13 November 2018

Unam leverages Blockchain technology

Unam leverages Blockchain technology

3 September 2021

Development Bank contributes N$1.4 million to Disaster Relief Fund

Development Bank contributes N$1.4 million to Disaster Relief Fund

8 April 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<