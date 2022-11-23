Select Page

SADC Extraordinary Ministerial Committee meets to discuss the political and security situation and the rule of law in the region

Posted by | Nov 29, 2022 |

SADC Extraordinary Ministerial Committee meets to discuss the political and security situation and the rule of law in the region

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold the Extraordinary Ministerial Committee (MCO) of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation.

The SADC Extraordinary MCO will be meeting in Windhoek on 30 November and will be presided over by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in her capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation.

Accordingly, SADC Ministers responsible for Politics Defence and Security Cooperation will also attend the meeting.

In a statement, the SADC Secretariat said: “The MCO will discuss, amongst others, the political and security situation, and strengthening democratic processes and the rule of law in the SADC Region.”

“The MCO will be preceded by the meeting of Senior Officials of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation on 29th November 2022,” the SADC statement said, adding that the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region.

 

About The Author

Clifton Movirongo

Related Posts

Namibia and Portugal renews relations

Namibia and Portugal renews relations

18 November 2016

Merry lights go on

Merry lights go on

7 December 2012

MVA Fund shapes youth drivers

MVA Fund shapes youth drivers

27 July 2012

Half century of international development

Half century of international development

26 February 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<