SADC Extraordinary Ministerial Committee meets to discuss the political and security situation and the rule of law in the region

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold the Extraordinary Ministerial Committee (MCO) of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation.

The SADC Extraordinary MCO will be meeting in Windhoek on 30 November and will be presided over by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in her capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation.

Accordingly, SADC Ministers responsible for Politics Defence and Security Cooperation will also attend the meeting.

In a statement, the SADC Secretariat said: “The MCO will discuss, amongst others, the political and security situation, and strengthening democratic processes and the rule of law in the SADC Region.”

“The MCO will be preceded by the meeting of Senior Officials of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation on 29th November 2022,” the SADC statement said, adding that the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region.