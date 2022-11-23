Select Page

Windhoek Mayoral Trust donates to several beneficiaries

Posted by | Nov 29, 2022 |

Windhoek Mayoral Trust donates to several beneficiaries

The Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust gets its funds from residents, corporates, and individuals through donations and fundraising activities recently donated to seven beneficiaries.

The City of Windhoek said in a statement that the Trust donated to the God Provides Kitchen, which received food items worth N$4 000. “The soup kitchen provides meals twice a week to about 100 vulnerable elders and orphans in Katuutura,” they added.

The municipal authority said that Cosmos High School received two computers and two projectors worth N$40,000 to improve access to information and communication technology at the school, while the Independent Girls Mentorship Programme, which aims to inspire and empower girls from disadvantaged backgrounds received school uniforms worth N$20,000.

“The Trust also donated food items, toiletries, clothes, baby formula, nappies, and clothes to four vulnerable families at a total value of N$12,000,” said the municipal authority.

Windhoek Mayor, Sade Gawana, who handed over the items said her vision was to help every single person who wrote to her asking for assistance, but they could not cater to all of them because of the lack of resources.

“I vow to continue to mobilize funds for the Trust, even if I am not the chairperson of the council next year,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Cosmos High School teacher, Nicolas Jacobs thanked the Trust for the donations.

The Mayoral Relief Fund was launched in 2017 as a way to advance its social progression agenda. In July 2022 the Fund was registered with the Master of the High Court under the name Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust, a legal entity through which vulnerable residents and social welfare can be supported.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Okambahe learners now sit at proper benches and tables when having lunch

Okambahe learners now sit at proper benches and tables when having lunch

8 August 2022

Modern World Technology gives back

Modern World Technology gives back

14 December 2012

GIPF branches out to Ohangwena region, opens Eenhana office

GIPF branches out to Ohangwena region, opens Eenhana office

27 February 2019

Namibian German projects uplift Khorixas community

Namibian German projects uplift Khorixas community

15 May 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<