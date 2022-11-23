Windhoek Mayoral Trust donates to several beneficiaries

The Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust gets its funds from residents, corporates, and individuals through donations and fundraising activities recently donated to seven beneficiaries.

The City of Windhoek said in a statement that the Trust donated to the God Provides Kitchen, which received food items worth N$4 000. “The soup kitchen provides meals twice a week to about 100 vulnerable elders and orphans in Katuutura,” they added.

The municipal authority said that Cosmos High School received two computers and two projectors worth N$40,000 to improve access to information and communication technology at the school, while the Independent Girls Mentorship Programme, which aims to inspire and empower girls from disadvantaged backgrounds received school uniforms worth N$20,000.

“The Trust also donated food items, toiletries, clothes, baby formula, nappies, and clothes to four vulnerable families at a total value of N$12,000,” said the municipal authority.

Windhoek Mayor, Sade Gawana, who handed over the items said her vision was to help every single person who wrote to her asking for assistance, but they could not cater to all of them because of the lack of resources.

“I vow to continue to mobilize funds for the Trust, even if I am not the chairperson of the council next year,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Cosmos High School teacher, Nicolas Jacobs thanked the Trust for the donations.

The Mayoral Relief Fund was launched in 2017 as a way to advance its social progression agenda. In July 2022 the Fund was registered with the Master of the High Court under the name Windhoek Residents Mayoral Trust, a legal entity through which vulnerable residents and social welfare can be supported.