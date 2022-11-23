First ever all-black female team set to take on Nedbank Desert Dash gets boost from Old Mutual

The first-ever all-black female team to participate in the much-anticipated Nedbank Desert Dash slated to take place in less than two weeks recently received a boost from Old Mutual Namibia.

The team will consist of Vicky Dan, Winnie Mukupuki, Sofia Simon, and Jacky Shipena.

To date, there has never been full participation of an all-black team in the Nedbank Desert Dash. The Old Mutual Namibia-sponsored team aims to change this status quo and empower fellow female cycling enthusiasts.

Dan, who set a goal to put together an all-black team to partake in the 2022 Nedbank Desert Dash is extremely excited about what she, Mukupuki, Simon, and Shipena are set to do this year. As she reflects, Dan highlighted that the preparation for this year’s Nedbank Desert Dash has not been easy.

“Once the first hurdle of getting the team together was set, there was an urgent need to find an organisation that would sponsor our ambitious goal. I must say with pride that Old Mutual as my employer made me proud when they came on board and to make our dream a reality,” she said. The team is fully committed and strongly believes in promoting women’s participation in cycling to encourage the enrichment of living a healthy, active lifestyle and inspire the girl child.

Additionally, “one of the fundamental lessons learned was that if you never ask the answer will always be no. Whether it was for the ladies to join the team on this historic ride or for Old Mutual to sponsor us, it was through having a leap of faith that we are finally here and ready to do Old Mutual and the nation proud.”

During the official handover, Mignon du Preez, Executive: Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability emphasised that it was a proud moment for Old Mutual Namibia to be associated with the four ladies. “As Old Mutual, we are proud of all our employees who will be taking part in the Nedbank Desert Dash. We surely are proud of the ladies that will be cycling under our banner and know that on 9 December they will make history”.

Old Mutual Namibia’s sponsorship will assist the team to cover their accommodation, traveling and attire needs which will ensure they are at ease when they partake in the Nedbank Desert Dash.