Nandi-Ndaitwah clinches SWAPO vice president seat

The South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) on Monday elected the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party’s Vice President (VP).

Speaking after the announcement of the results, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob said that “this is a big day, we have made history by electing the first female president come 2024. I would like to tell her that your task ahead is a heavy one. When I step down you become SWAPOs candidate to stand for the presidency.”

The ruling party held its 7th elective congress from Friday last week until Monday where close to 800 delegates convened to elect their next VP from a selection of three candidates who included current Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and Environment Minister, Pohamba Shifeta.

The three were elected in September this year by over 90 members of the SWAPO central committee, the highest decision-making body within the party.

Held every five years, the congress elects the leadership of the party’s top organs, including the Central Committee and its top four, namely the President and Vice President, Secretary-General, and Deputy Secretary-General.

Apart from electing its new leadership, the congress also lays out strategic guidance on matters of policy, organisation, and party constitutional issues, among others. (Xinhua)