Experience the richness of joining Katuka as a mentee

What a privilege to be part of the Katuka programme!

Perspective on mentoring by Ella Lisa Kavita.

I came into this programme thinking “I know it all, what else is there that someone else can teach me about myself or my own life”, but as life would have it, I had a lot to learn.

I was privileged to be paired with a mentor who shared a love of books (reading), who was a fitness enthusiast like myself, and in particular her love for running. In fact, some of our catch-ups were done over a few runs. Just last week, we both ran at Heja Lodge . We shared similar spiritual values, we were both reducing our social media presence, so she genuinely got me.

What else did I gain from the programme?

Through my engagements with my mentor over the last 10 months, I gained:

* An accountability partner. Someone to whom I can be accountable;

* I was able to gain confidence to applyeven for roles that are senior within my industry. I may have been confident, yes, but I am more assertive now;

* I was able to genuinely set S.M.A.R.T goals, both short- and long-term, particularly around my studies, finances, fitness;

* In my mentor, I have gained a life-long sister.

Encouragement for other mentees:

* Be like a butterfly. Butterflies have complete metamorphosis and go through stages of being an egg, a caterpillar, a pupa and then an adult butterfly. Depending on the type of butterfly, the life cycle of a butterfly may take anywhere from one month to a whole year. Do not compare your progress to that of another, you are your own unique “butterfly”and your colors will not look like that of another. Butterflies are delicate and they bring beauty even in the darkest places.

* Be intentional about setting meetings with your mentor and intentional about your growth.

* No one is unteachable and no one knows everything. Even mentors have coaches who help guide them in specific areas of their lives when they need coaching. We are ever-evolving like the butterfly, give yourself the space, grace and compassion to grow and evolve.

* The butterfly is a beacon of growth, new beginnings, transformation and shows us that we can achieve anything if we trust ourselves. Trust your process.

* Always remember, you will manifest what you are ready for.

* Once you have grown, rejoin as a mentor and pay it forward. Motivation is not linear, it goes out from us to others and back. We can all grow and learn from each other.

A word to the sponsors:

* Thank you for investing in the future of women. When we educate and empower women we empower a nation. Thank you for being part of the journey of creating leaders.

* Please continue on this journey for more years to come, so we shall be able to see the fruits of our labour.

I thank you

Ella Lisa