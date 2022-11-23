Katuka programme celebrates mentorship legacy

The Katuka mentorship Programme for 2022 celebrated the successful completion of this year’s programme and introduced mentors and mentees for 2023 at an event held on 23 November.

The organiser of the Economist Businesswoman Projects, Desere Lundon-Muller said the programme, launched in 2001, empowers and encourages business, and professional women to achieve their goals.

“Katuka is about matching a mentee and mentor with similar professional and personal interests in a supportive, sharing and learning environment to help young and ambitious women entrepreneurs and businesswomen to reach their ultimate potential and live purpose-driven lives,” she added.

She said, currently in its 21st year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees. To date, 459 entrepreneurs and professional women have completed the programme. In 2022, a total of 26 mentors and mentees participated. These women received their certificates at the Katuka year-end celebration on Wednesday 23 November 2022.

“For next year 53 mentors and mentees enrolled for the programme in 2023 subject to a successful match,” she said.

Financial Analyst at Namfisa, Ella Lisa Kavita who just completed the programme as a mentee said it was a privilege to be part of the programme and to be partnered with the right mentor.

“I learned to be accountable for myself and my goals, to set smart goals, to build meaningful relations. Because everybody thinks they know it all, it is a relief to find a mentor that guides you in your personal and work journey,” she added.

Kavita encouraged the ladies to be like a butterfly, to be different and unique, because not everybody has the same journey, but be seen and take up space.

Executive Head: Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bank Windhoek, Jacquiline Pack said mentorship is something to invest in, and the Katuka mentorship programme is tailor-made for women.

“We are pleased to announce that we will continue with sponsoring the programme and even increase the amount in 2023,” added Pack.

Patron of the Katuka mentorship programme, Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi said that mentorship must be a necessary part of every organization.

“The Katuka programme is an ongoing effort and it creates an environment of sharing and learning that requires commitment,” she added.

Mrs Zaamwani-Kawi emphasized that mentees should not expect mentors to do all the work for them, because mentors are only there to guide the mentees in this journey.

“The relationships between mentees and mentors must be honest, transparent and both parties must be held accountable,” she said. She further advised mentees to come back as mentors. By doing so they are paying it forward.

Desere concluded by stating that the programme is on a mission to create a conducive environment for those aspiring to become winners to achieve their goals.

“There are many opportunities out there but only those well-equipped to spot and take full advantage of them will reap the benefits of their labour and we owe it to Katuka and the mentors to go out and make a difference in your institutions and in the lives of those you interact with on your path to greater heights,” she said.