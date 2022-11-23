Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 28 November 2022

Posted by | Nov 28, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 28 November 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam stopped on 24 Sept 2022.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach Dam took place with small pumps.

*** Since 18 July 2022, water was being transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 05 December 2018

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 05 December 2018

30 November 2018

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 09 August 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 09 August 2012

10 August 2012

Namwater dam update on Friday 22 January 2020. Swakoppoort approaching 92%. Neckartal steady

Namwater dam update on Friday 22 January 2020. Swakoppoort approaching 92%. Neckartal steady

22 January 2021

20 December 2013

20 December 2013

19 December 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<