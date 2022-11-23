Select Page

Windhoek City Police to introduce tariffs for their services

Posted by | Nov 28, 2022 |

Windhoek City Police to introduce tariffs for their services

The Windhoek City Police has announced that they will start implementing tariffs, which will be in effect from 1 January 2023.

The City of Windhoek in a statement said that the Windhoek City Police will start charging for services such as police escorts and assistance during events.

“Individuals and organisations will also be required to pay a fee upon request for the reproduction of accident reports, CCTV footage, and statements obtained from complaints, victims, or witnesses,” added the City.

They explained that the new tariffs include requests for police assistance during racing events, sporting events, processions, and other gatherings in general, and the rate per hour will be N$52.50.

“Road accident reports will cost N$63 and statements obtained from complainants, witnesses and victims will also cost N$63 per statement,” they said.

The municipality said a complete list of all the services and fees to be charged is available on the City of Windhoek website and members of the public are therefore encouraged to acquaint themselves with the new tariffs.

“The Windhoek city Police Services continue to deliver effective policing services in partnership with the community,” they concluded.

These charges are provided for under Section 30(1)(u) of the Local Authorities Act, 1992 (Act No. 23 of 1992) as amended.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Tourism ministry discontent with decision to place Namibia under travel ban due to Omicron

Tourism ministry discontent with decision to place Namibia under travel ban due to Omicron

30 November 2021

MultiChoice becomes official African Media supporter for global misinformation awareness campaign ‘Pause’.

MultiChoice becomes official African Media supporter for global misinformation awareness campaign ‘Pause’.

3 July 2020

The best generators on the market in Namibia

The best generators on the market in Namibia

10 February 2022

Air Namibia staff return to work after testing negative for COVID-19

Air Namibia staff return to work after testing negative for COVID-19

24 June 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<