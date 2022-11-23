Windhoek City Police to introduce tariffs for their services

The Windhoek City Police has announced that they will start implementing tariffs, which will be in effect from 1 January 2023.

The City of Windhoek in a statement said that the Windhoek City Police will start charging for services such as police escorts and assistance during events.

“Individuals and organisations will also be required to pay a fee upon request for the reproduction of accident reports, CCTV footage, and statements obtained from complaints, victims, or witnesses,” added the City.

They explained that the new tariffs include requests for police assistance during racing events, sporting events, processions, and other gatherings in general, and the rate per hour will be N$52.50.

“Road accident reports will cost N$63 and statements obtained from complainants, witnesses and victims will also cost N$63 per statement,” they said.

The municipality said a complete list of all the services and fees to be charged is available on the City of Windhoek website and members of the public are therefore encouraged to acquaint themselves with the new tariffs.

“The Windhoek city Police Services continue to deliver effective policing services in partnership with the community,” they concluded.

These charges are provided for under Section 30(1)(u) of the Local Authorities Act, 1992 (Act No. 23 of 1992) as amended.