Wildlife resorts ‘Black Friday’ vouchers sold out within first 8 hours – NWR to commit another 1333 for classic and 167 for Eco resorts

The ‘Black Friday’ vouchers promotional tickets were all sold out within the first 8 hours of the first day of sales, the Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) manager for Corporate Communications, Nelson Ashipala announced on Monday.

Vouchers went on sale on 25 November and will be on the market until 1 December.

Seen as a strategy to stimulate local and SADC tourism, NWR placed a total of 7500 vouchers for its Eco and Classic resort with a price of N$ 600 for Classic and N$ 1200 for Eco.

All of the vouchers were sold out online via web ticket. NWR will commit to adding another 1333 for classic and 167 for Eco resorts to accommodate those that could unfortunately not seize the opportunity the first time around, he added.

“My wish has always been that Namibians will be the first to experience our newly renovated resorts. When most of the renovations are set to be completed by January next year, I am excited that it will first be Namibians who will have an opportunity to experience the new look and feel. This also highlights what we know already. Locals are willing to travel. Costs, however, have been so high that it has made traveling impossible. Here is a great opportunity now,” he said.

The Black Friday vouchers are valid from 5 December until the end of April 2023, and NWR has urged urge all who got the vouchers to use them as early as possible to avoid last-minute bookings and possibly no space.