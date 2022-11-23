Public passenger transport drivers polish defensive skills courtesy of MVA

The MVA Fund last week trained 30 public passenger transport drivers in the Zambezi region in defensive driving.

The two-day training saw the drivers complete advanced defensive driving and be accredited with certificates of competence.

This training, which is part of the Fund’s strategy aimed at developing a road safety culture and improving driving standards of public passenger transport drivers, aims to enhance, and develop the skills of drivers necessary to avoid crashes and their resultant injuries and fatalities.

Additionally, the training will help the participants deal with the many risks on the roads including errors of other road users.

The training was conducted by Skillset Namibia Training Consultants and sponsored by the MVA Fund and was attended by 30 public passenger transport drivers from Namibia Public Passenger Transport Association (NPPTA).

The training covered topics as such assessment of surfaces and terrains, recognition of hazards, prevention of skids as well as the importance of correct tyre pressure. The training also included practical on-the-road training for all participants. The training further allows drivers to analyse varying road situations and act appropriately to eliminate unnecessary crashes.

Following the training, the drivers participated in a road safety street procession aimed at creating awareness of road safety as well as a token for them to pledge their role as road safety ambassadors.

The MVA Fund initiative supports other road safety initiatives by the MVA Fund and various other stakeholders in road safety. It further supports the recently launched Festive Season Road Safety Campaign which calls for zero deaths, injuries, and fatalities on our roads this festive season.

Meanwhile, the Fund urged all road users to play their part and save lives during the festive season.

The MVA Fund further called on all road users to call their Toll Free Accident Response Number 9682 in the event of a road crash.