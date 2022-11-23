Health promotional intervention launched to curb the further spread of HIV

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) on Thursday launched the Undetectable equals Untransmittable (U=U) campaign aimed at preventing the further spread of HIV.

The U=U sensitization campaign is intended for all adolescents and young people living with HIV and those that are HIV-negative, said MoHSS Deputy Minister, Dr. Ester Muinjangue at the launch.

In August this year, 2022, the Ministry of Health and Social Services celebrated the milestone of achieving 97% of all children and adolescents living with HIV to be on Dolutegravir-based regimens, the most effective ARV medicine at suppressing viral load.

“The MHSS continues to prioritize young people’s health as they are not only the future leaders of tomorrow but leaders now in their respective way. I am informed that the U=U activity which brought us here today, is spearheaded by a youth organization called “Young Empowerment Group” YEG,” she added.

HIV treatment is safer and more effective than ever, especially now with the discovery and introduction of Dolutegravir-based regimens, the most effective ARV medicine at suppressing viral load, she said, adding that If adolescents and young people living with HIV know that their viral load is suppressed and that they can’t transmit the virus through sex, then they will be encouraged to remain on treatment.

However, people need to be reminded that antiretroviral medicines do not cure HIV infection or remove the virus from the body, but, when taken as prescribed, they can stop the virus from multiplying, she said.

“We are hoping for a brighter future for our youth, a future with reduced HIV infections and fewer AIDS-related deaths, a future with successful endings. Namibia, like other countries, is guided by the UNAIDS Fast-Track target of ending the AIDS Epidemic by 2030. Ending AIDS involves concerted efforts from everyone, including the youth and this is just one of those efforts,” she said.